News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-27 01:05:22 -0600') }} basketball Edit

John Wall Invitational: Top 40 junior Daeshun Ruffin discusses latest

Daeshun Ruffin
Daeshun Ruffin (Courtesy of John Wall Holiday Invitational)
Eric Bossi • Basketball Recruiting
National Analyst
@ebosshoops

RALEIGH, N.C. -- One of the most entertaining players in high school basketball, top 40 junior point guard Daeshun Ruffin put on a show and discussed his recruitment on the opening day of the John ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}