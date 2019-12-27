John Wall Invitational: Top 40 junior Daeshun Ruffin discusses latest
RALEIGH, N.C. -- One of the most entertaining players in high school basketball, top 40 junior point guard Daeshun Ruffin put on a show and discussed his recruitment on the opening day of the John ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news