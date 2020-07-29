Basketball Recruiting - John Butler becomes the latest Florida State recruiting win

Butler chose Florida State over Alabama , Georgia Tech, South Carolina and Vanderbilt . Standing over 7-foot but weighing in at just 180-pounds, strength gain is a major must with Butler as he matures so that he can impact the game to the fullest. He is a unique talent that has tremendous dexterity and versatility in the frontcourt that can play a variety of roles and on both sides of the floor.

One of the very best at getting the most out of its frontcourt talent, Florida State snagged another high-upside, versatile big man on Wednesday. Four-star junior John Butler made his commitment official by picking the Seminoles over a boatload of other high-major offers.

A four-star center prospect that is rated as the 11th best at his respective position on the floor, there is a fair chance that Butler sees more minutes at the power forward spot in Tallahassee. Thanks to Leonard Hamilton’s reliance on big men lineups and value in those that might have the size of a typical center but the ball skills of the new age forward, of which Butler does, the four-star could expect to play more often facing the basket compared to with his back to it.

The 63rd best prospect in America that has a much better ceiling than most others found near him in the Rivals150, Butler is someone that offers a different skillset compared to what meets the eye. He is an agile footed prospect that can make shots facing the basket and to the perimeter, has great hands and touch around the basket and quality body control off his feet. Defensively, his value is in his changeability in guarding different positions and as a weakside shot blocker off the ball.

Already, top-40 wings Matthew Cleveland and Bryce McGowens have committed to the Seminoles. Florida State now sits with the third-ranked class in America as they will focus on squelching its center and ballhandling needs for next season.