A 6-foot-4 scoring guard, Bamisile was an early coup for Chris Collins’ program prior to his national breakout. The Richmond native had just begun to enjoy offers from some of the best within his region before choosing the Big 10 program before his travel summer kicked off which he adhered to until Thursday.

In one of the more football-centric type of moves made within the basketball recruiting world, Rivals150 guard Joe Bamisile has flipped his college commitment. The four-star guard committed to Northwestern in the spring but decided to back off of his pledge and give it to Virginia Tech .

However, after completing his time on the travel and national camp circuit this summer, Bamisile took a deeper looking into his recruitment. Northwestern’s loss is Virginia Tech’s gain as he gives the Hokies an immediate scoring presence that will enroll in the fall of 2020.

Sitting within the top-75 of the Rivals150, the rising senior is a high-motored guard that thinks score. He is tough, active, three-level scorer with above the rim type of scoring abilities. Thanks to his size and motor, he also has the chance to blossom into a tremendous two-way threat as multi-positional defender that can guard either wing spot in the backcourt.

Bamisile has shown tremendous progressions in recent months. At this time last year, he was an unranked prospect and now is solidified as a strong, four-star prospect. He becomes the first member of Virginia Tech’s 2020 class as the Hokies sit in a good spot with a handful of others found within the Rivals150 including Myles Stute, Darius Maddox, Henry Coleman, and PJ Hall.