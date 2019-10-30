"He can be that hybrid three/four guy, the Pascal Siakam , Jayson Tatum , Kawhi Leonard , that's the model of guys who are controlling the game," Lee told Rivals.com. "The good teams are starting to have guys like him who can play inside or outside and do any number of things."

Traynor saw his stock take off playing for his player development coach Dion Lee of the Louisville Legends and Lee says the Cardinals are getting a player that fits modern basketball.

Searching for options in the frontcourt, Louisville ended up being able to stay local as four-star JJ Traynor , who is only an hour or so away from campus, gave his verbal commitment to Chris Mack and his staff.

Ranked No. 88 in the 2020 Rivals150, Traynor ranks as the No. 15 power forward in the class and he's got significant upside.



A late-blooming prospect that has grown over four inches within the past two years, Traynor made his initial appearance in the Rivals150 last month. Standing over 6-foot-8 and equipped with a 7-foot-2 wingspan, Traynor is a versatile forward that can score facing the basket and with his back to it.



"He's a hard worker and a kid that will go out every game and play to the best of his ability withing a team system," said Lee. "I think the fans are going to be surprised and that as this season goes on people will start recognizing and seeing his skill, his upside and his ability.

"It has to be viewed with a little bit of patience that he's still just 17 and will be for his entire senior year."

He is a good athlete on the run-and-jump that can defend away from his basket which should make him that much more of a valuable asset within Chris Mack’s pack-line defense. Expect for Traynor to see early minutes in the frontcourt with the likely departure of Jordan Nwora to the NBA and the graduation of Steven Enoch after this season.

The four-star recruit becomes the third member of Louisville’s 2020 class. Next fall, top junior college standout Jayden Scrubb and Rivals150 wing D’Andre Davis will join him at Louisville.