Basketball Recruiting - Jett Howard talks leaders, warns against assumptions

Jett Howard is the No. 60 player in the class of 2022. He also happens to be the son of Michigan head coach Juwan Howard. His lineage has created expectations. It has also created what the touted prospect finds to be a frustrating perception around his recruitment. Below, the four-star guard discusses that perception as well as the two teams that currently lead for the race for his services.





ON THE SCHOOL'S STANDING OUT

“I’m feeling Michigan and Florida right now. Those are my main two.”





ON MICHIGAN

“I’m liking it a lot. Of course, my dad is the head coach but that’s not the only reason why I’m liking it. Obviously a lot of people think I’m going there, but I’m still open to a lot of other schools and a lot of other options.”





ON THE PERCEPTION THAT HE’S ALREADY DECIDED ON MICHIGAN

“To be honest, it bothers me. Other opportunities can open up for me but having everyone just assuming I’m going to Michigan because of my dad kind of stops those, I think. Coaches just assume they know where I’m going before they know me.”





ON HOW THAT MANIFESTS

“I’ve had coaches text me ‘I already know where you’re going’ before they even really start talking to me or recruiting me.”ON FLORIDA“I like the coach, Mike White. I like him a lot. Plus, I grew up watching them and some of the players they had there, so I kind of gravitate toward Florida.”





ON OTHER SCHOOLS IN THE MIX

“Those are the top two right now, but if I get more offers that could change.”





ON SCHOOLS HE HOPES OFFER

“Probably Kentucky. LSU likes me, too, I’m going to wait it out, though. I might wait until end of senior year to commit.”



