Jermontae Hill garners high-major interest
ATLANTA – The 2020 class was decimated thanks to an onslaught of commitments which became official last month thanks to the early signing period. Those that decided to hold off are to gain which includes Jermontae Hill who had a great showing at the Holiday Hoopsgiving event.
A 6-foot-6 small forward prospect that brings great physical tangibles to the floor, Hill looks the part and played like it on Friday evening. More of a playmaking wing that can defend various positions and brings extra toughness to the perimeter, Hill has seen his recruitment expand.
He told Rivals.com that Florida State and Missouri were the two that currently are standing out in his eyes but that East Carolina, Georgia Tech, Kansas State, Ole Miss, St. John’s and Xavier are also heavily involved.
IN HIS OWN WORDS
Florida State: “They just got a group of elite wings and elite wings come from there all the time. I have my guy Devin Vassell up there and he is projected to go to the league so just going up there with those guys, that would be a good thing for me.”
Missouri: “That is a great coach (Cuonzo Martin), he is cool with my coach. The coaches, they are going to put in a good word with each other. It is just about going up there with those guys, that would be a good look, too.”
WHAT'S NEXT?
While many of his peers decided to sign a few weeks ago, Hill discussed why he decided to hold off from doing so. “I want to see what other schools might get involved and kind of see where home is, that is the main thing,” he said.
He has not taken any official visits just yet and isn’t close to committing, either. “I am going to visit a few schools first to see where I want to go,” Hill stated. “I am going to wait it out until the state championship game, hopefully we get there, and just keep grinding.”
Hill was a solid contributor on the Nike EYBL circuit this summer where he averaged over nine points and six rebounds, while also collecting a handful of steals and assists in any given game. That is exactly what he will bring to a college where his versatility is valued the greatest. Expect for his school list to expand further before taking a handful of visits later this winter and signing in the spring.