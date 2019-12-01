ATLANTA – The 2020 class was decimated thanks to an onslaught of commitments which became official last month thanks to the early signing period. Those that decided to hold off are to gain which includes Jermontae Hill who had a great showing at the Holiday Hoopsgiving event. A 6-foot-6 small forward prospect that brings great physical tangibles to the floor, Hill looks the part and played like it on Friday evening. More of a playmaking wing that can defend various positions and brings extra toughness to the perimeter, Hill has seen his recruitment expand. He told Rivals.com that Florida State and Missouri were the two that currently are standing out in his eyes but that East Carolina, Georgia Tech, Kansas State, Ole Miss, St. John’s and Xavier are also heavily involved.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Florida State: “They just got a group of elite wings and elite wings come from there all the time. I have my guy Devin Vassell up there and he is projected to go to the league so just going up there with those guys, that would be a good thing for me.” Missouri: “That is a great coach (Cuonzo Martin), he is cool with my coach. The coaches, they are going to put in a good word with each other. It is just about going up there with those guys, that would be a good look, too.”

