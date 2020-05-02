The rebuild at Wyoming isn't going to be easy, but new coach Jeff Linder and his staff are off to a hot start in Laramie.

In just a little over a month, the new Cowboys staff has wrapped up a class ranked in the top 50 nationally thanks to the addition of versatile and skilled forward Jeremiah Oden, a Chicago native who just wrapped up a prep year at Bel Aire (Kans.) Sunrise Christian.

"I picked Wyoming because I feel like I’ve never had any head coach recruit and put time into me like Coach Linder did," Oden told Rivals.com. "He laid out a clear plan for me since the first day we started talking watched about seven of my full games of film and broke down film with me to show me where I could improve and how I could help them.

"That’s all before I even decided to go there so that say a lot about him as a person the whole coaching staff was actively recruiting me not just one or two people and they all see me being able to have a big impact from day one."