Jeremiah Oden gives Wyoming a top 50 class
The rebuild at Wyoming isn't going to be easy, but new coach Jeff Linder and his staff are off to a hot start in Laramie.
In just a little over a month, the new Cowboys staff has wrapped up a class ranked in the top 50 nationally thanks to the addition of versatile and skilled forward Jeremiah Oden, a Chicago native who just wrapped up a prep year at Bel Aire (Kans.) Sunrise Christian.
"I picked Wyoming because I feel like I’ve never had any head coach recruit and put time into me like Coach Linder did," Oden told Rivals.com. "He laid out a clear plan for me since the first day we started talking watched about seven of my full games of film and broke down film with me to show me where I could improve and how I could help them.
"That’s all before I even decided to go there so that say a lot about him as a person the whole coaching staff was actively recruiting me not just one or two people and they all see me being able to have a big impact from day one."
Oden first worked his way onto the Rivals.com radar in the Spring of 2019 when he lit up the NY2LA Spring Extravaganza with Brad Beal Elite. He showed skill, he hit shots and looked like a future mismatch problem.
"I think I bring size versatility with the ability to play multiple positions on offense and guard the 1-4 on defense which is what they like the most about me," said Oden. "I also feel like I bring a lot of athleticism to the team along with shooting so I’m just looking forward to being a piece of a whole team and getting back to the top of the Mountain West."
The final member of a seven man class that features another major steal in shooting guard Marcus Williams, the addition of Oden moves Wyoming's 2020 haul into the number 47 spot nationally.