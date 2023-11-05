“Just watching him go through the process, I felt like he took his time and really got to know everything about the different schools,” said Jeremiah, a point guard at AZ Compass Prep who checks in at No. 24 overall in the Rivals150 for 2025. “That’s what I’m doing with my recruitment.”

Jeremy Fears , who ranked No. 38 overall in the Rivals150 for 2023, had a who’s who list of potential college suitors before ultimately choosing Michigan State , where he’ll suit up as a freshman point guard this season.

Of all the valuable lessons Jeremiah Fears has learned from his older brother’s tutelage over the years, it’s the gems he picked up throughout the recruitment process that currently ring the most relevant.

To that end, Jeremiah has already racked up the frequent flyer miles on visits to Tennessee, Oregon, Iowa, Illinois, Michigan and Michigan State.

As it stands, Jeremiah said he doesn’t have plans to take any other visits but added he could potentially depending on timing.

The 6-foot-2 floor general is gearing up to officially open his season with the Dragons after a stellar showing in the Top Flight Invite two weeks ago.

AZ Compass competes in the grueling NIBC, home to national hoops powerhouses like Montverde Academy, IMG Academy, Sunrise Christian, Long Island Lutheran and more.

This summer, Jeremiah pumped in 14 points, five assists and four rebounds a game for Brad Beal Elite in the Nike EYBL.

“We’ve got a lot of talent at AZ, we’re just starting to learn each other and get our chemistry together,” Jeremiah said. “I think we’re gonna get stronger and stronger all season. We added some new pieces and we’re all looking forward to showing what we’re capable of.”

Jeremiah contends that one of the best lessons he took from his brother was to go where he’s most wanted and where he’ll be able to make mistakes; advice he plans to implement when he trims his list in the future.

“I have open, real conversations with the coaches,” Jeremiah said. “I’m wide open right now, but I’ve been talking to my parents, and I may cut it down to like 12 or so. We’ll see.”