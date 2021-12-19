Jelani Hamilton recaps recent visits, looks ahead

Since the middle of November, the 6-foot-6 guard added offers from Alabama , Georgia Tech and Ole Miss . Auburn , Clemson and Georgia are among the schools showing heavy interest and could offer soon. In the last few months, he’s taken visits to Alabama, Georgia and Georgia Tech.

Jelani Hamilton has been one of the stars of the early part of the high school season in Georgia as he’s routinely putting up big numbers against top competition. Those standout performances have led to high-major scholarship offers trickling in almost weekly now.

Alabama: “I love it there. What’s bringing me so close to them is how they play in transition. They let you play fast and make good decisions and shoot it. Their coaching staff has been really open and honest with me since the first time they saw me.”

Auburn: “They were supposed to come up to my game last Friday until it got canceled. I think they are close to offering. Coach [Bruce] Pearl coaches the heck out of you and makes you play defense, which I love. Coach [Ira] Bowman is very chill and really cool.”

Georgia: “It was crazy up there. The fans are crazy, and the football game was amazing. Watching coach [Tom] Crean’s practice was a whole different thing too. Seeing his mindset and how he coaches is amazing. I like it a lot.”

Georgia Tech: “Coach [Josh] Pastner is very black and white. What he tells you is the truth. He’s almost like a movie character because he’s so cool. Coach [Anthony] Wilkins has a lot of faith in me. He tells me all the time that Georgia Tech is the place for me.”

Ole Miss: “Coach [Ronnie] Hamilton has been in my phone since the live period started before the season. He came and watched some workouts and loves the way I play. They think I have a really high ceiling. They have been very straightforward with me.”