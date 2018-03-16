South Alabama relieved fifth year head coach Matthew Graves of his duties last week and while the on-the-floor product didn’t meet the administration’s expectations in recent years, it also may have hindered the immediate future. It top class of 2018 commit, Berrick JeanLouis , has asked for and been given his release from the letter of intent that he had signed in November.

A 6-foot-5 wing and a top-50 shooting guard prospect from the 2018 class, JeanLouis has shown tremendous improvements throughout his high school days. While his jumper remains spotty, JeanLouis’ athleticism, playmaking skills, defensive versatility and quality motor had him one of the top non-power league signees.

Running on the adidas circuit with Team Knight and an integral part of his Canterbury School this winter, JeanLouis emerged at the highly lauded City of Palms Classic in December. There, he caught the eye of Rivals’ national analyst Eric Bossi. “Maybe the top athlete in the gym, South Alabama bound Berrick Jeanlouis showed big potential as a big, ball handling playmaker who can make an impact on both ends of the floor,” Bossi said. “JeanLouis is a bit raw overall, but he's got a very nice feel, a big-time motor and is an elite defensive player. His upside is huge and he looks like he'll end up a major steal.”

A major steal he was and now available and during a time when programs remain on the lookout for versatile pieces that can get better in college, expect for the south Florida native to enjoy a recruitment that bleeds into a high-major affair in the days ahead.