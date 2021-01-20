Basketball Recruiting - Jazian Gortman no longer flying under the radar

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Clemson: “I know a couple of their commitments. I know the coaches really well over there. I talk to the coaches there like every week and they are trying hard to get me over there. I know they play fast, and that fits with how I want to play.” Florida State: “I know a couple of their commitments. I know about three of their coaches pretty well and I talk to them often. When I have watched them, I enjoyed how they play." Wake Forest: “I know a couple of commitments. I know (assistant coach) BJ McKie well, since he is from Columbia, and my first visit - and offer - was to them while they were at East Tennessee State. They play with a poise on the floor, I like that.”

MORE ON GORTMAN'S RECRUITMENT

“Georgia and Virginia Tech are talking to me pretty regularly, but haven’t offered yet,” Gortman said. As Gortman continues to pick up the interest and acquire offers, he does know what he will be looking at when choosing where to attend college. “Playing style will be big for me, how I fit into what they do," he said. "I’ll be looking at the coaching style, too, how they coach their kids and what they teach their kids.” Gortman has a unique and confident, playing style that helps him be so productive on the basketball floor, each time he steps on the court. “I hear a lot that I play like Jamal Crawford," he said. "I am a crafty guard who can get to his spots, get people open. I’m a leader.” As for a commitment timeframe, “I would like to be committed by the end of next summer, the end of AAU,” he said. Last year, Gortman averaged 17 points per game and shot 47% from three while winning a second straight state championship. Playing at Keenan High School, the goals never change. “My goal is to win another state championship," he said, "and on a personal level, continue to be a leader.”

RIVALS REACTION