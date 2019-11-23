“It was a big thing for me to play at home. Whenever I went to one of the home games, the amount of support and love I got was amazing,” Williams said about the SEC program. “It helped knowing that all of the coaches have experienced the NBA and Coach Muss (Eric Musselman) has a lot of connections.”

Arkansas remains on a run with the best talent within its state. Jaylin Williams , a top-70 center and one of the best available frontcourt prospects available this fall, has committed to the Hawgs.

Williams selected Arkansas over Auburn. Rated as the 68th best prospect in the 2020 class, he is also the 10th best center nationally. Standing over 6-foot-9 and displaying a strong basketball body, Williams is a tremendous addition for the Hawgs and gives Arkansas a ready-made center that can impact the game in a variety of ways.

“I’ve talked to Moses (Moody) and Devo (Davonte Davis) a lot. I got to play with Devo this summer and always wanted to play with Moses,” he said. “Me and KK (Robinson) wanted to team up in the summer and he wanted me at Oak Hill (Academy) with him so we talked about teaming up, too.”

Williams will join Moody and Davis, two Rivals150 prospects, in Fayetteville, next fall. Arkansas’ 2020 class now sits amongst the top-25 of the Rivals’ team rankings as they remain heavily involved for four-star guard KK Robinson, a travel teammate of Williams and Davis’ this past summer, who is set to commit on November 28.

The four-star center is one of the more refined prospects in his class at his respective position on the floor. He can shoot to the perimeter, finish in traffic, rebound his area and make the appropriate pass following the double-team. On the Nike EYBL circuit, he posted per-game averages of 10.4 points, 9.6 rebounds, 1.8 assist and 1.1 blocks. He also made over 35-percent of his perimeter attempts.