Jaylen Curry's recruitment heats up after impressive summer

It was a big summer for Jaylen Curry, the 133th-ranked player in the 2023 Rivals150. The 6-foot point guard helped lead his Team CP3 (N.C.) 16u squad to the semifinals of Peach Jam and then won a gold medal as the starting point guard for Team USA's u16 team. "The summer was good for me," Curry said. "I learned a lot with Team USA and was able to bring that back to my high school. Playing with Team CP3 I learned how to play with other guards - Rob (Dillingham) and Biz (Aden Holloway). All summer went great, it was a huge learning experience. I learned how to put other players in positions to score. I learned about pace and reads." With all the notoriety, the Charlotte (N.C.) Chambers High junior has had a steady stream of college programs come through his gym this fall. "I have offers from Alabama, South Carolina, Virginia Tech, Pittsburgh, Ole Miss, South Florida," he said. "I would say I hear most from Pitt, USF, Ole Miss and South Carolina."

IN HIS OWN WORDS

South Carolina: “My uncle, Lakeem Jackson, went there so I have been down to watch them play a lot. I like how they get out and play on defense. They have told me to keep playing like I do.” Pittsburgh: “They tell me that I am the key to everything that is on the court. I should be an extension of the coach on the floor. They want me to be the coach's eyes on the floor.” South Florida: “I watched them a little bit when they recruited Caleb Murphy. Offensively, they let their guards get after it. They are going to get after you on the school part, too.” Ole Miss: “They like me a lot as a point guard. I don’t really know a lot about them right now, so when I go over there this week I will be ready to see about their history and their plan for me.” Others: I have visited Virginia Tech and Pittsburgh, and I am about to go on an official visit to Ole Miss this Thursday.”

MORE ON CURRY'S RECRUITMENT

“I want to go somewhere that trusts me, where the coach lets me do what I do within the system,” Curry said. “I am a solid point guard, going to do what the coach asks me to do. I am going to bring intensity to the game, bring that fight I have. I want to go somewhere where I can get a good education. I want to be able to mark my territory at the school.”

