Jaye Nash proving to be a hot commodity on the recruiting trail

Jaye Nash is a player to keep a close eye on in the 2024 class. The 6-foot-1 point guard continues to gather offer after offer from name-brand schools, and he shows no signs of stopping anytime soon. His ability to score, always keep a tight handle and get his teammates involved has made him a very coveted prospect nationally.

Schools involved: “Florida, Mississippi State, Illinois, Texas Tech, Ole Miss, Alabama, Texas A&M. Arizona State and Memphis as well.”

Blueblood interest: “Kansas, Duke and Kentucky have all reached out.”

Florida: “First off, just where they are. I love the scenery down there in Florida. It’s just a great basketball school in general. I know they produced one of the great Memphis point guards, Chris Chiozza. I know their history with basketball and I’d love to be a part of it.”

Mississippi State: “My coach that recently passed away, he was a real big fan of Mississippi State, that was his college, so I’m connected in that way. It’s close to home.”

Illinois: “The guards that they produce, they’ve got some in the league right now. I like the conference that they’re in and they stay in the tournament a lot. I like coach (Brad) Underwood, too. He’s a great coach.”

Texas Tech: “They love defense. I’m a big defensive guy, so it would be great. Their staff watched me at my first session of the spring.”

Ole Miss: “I’ve been talking to them since I was young. I’ve been going to their camps and going to their games because they’re right up the street from where I live. Coach Kermit (Davis) has been reaching out and their whole staff has been coming to a lot of my games this summer, so it’s just a real good connection.”

Alabama: “They’ve been talking to me a lot. Coach (Nate) Oats was at a few of our games during this last session. I just remember going down there and they showed me a lot of love, showed me around the facilities and everything. I have to schedule my official visit. I haven’t scheduled it yet.”

Texas A&M: “One of the coaches, he used to coach at IMG, he offered me (and) we have a real good connection. I’ve known him since I was young. I love how much they strive on defense as well. Their coach is intense and I like intense coaches, so they’re going to push me to be the best player that I can be.”