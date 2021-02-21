Basketball Recruiting - Jayden Lemond is gathering offers, but it's still early for him

Last week Jayden Lemond picked up an offer from Providence College giving him nine total offers in hand.

“The thing I like about all these schools is how they let their guards play. They let them play freely and I feel like I would fit in all of these systems very well. I feel that I would be a good floor general and make my teammates better. I believe that I am very coachable and any pace fast or slow I can play in. Whatever the coach needs me to do, I am capable of doing.”

The process is still early for Lemond as college coaches are still not able to contact him directly.

“My coaches have heard from Creighton, Georgetown, Villanova, Georgia, Michigan, Vanderbilt and Georgia Tech, but they haven’t offered.” Lemond continued, “I want to go somewhere with a brotherhood mentality. I want to be pushed to levels I’ve never been pushed before and somewhere where I’m going to succeed on and off the court.”