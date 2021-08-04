Jasen Green high on Nebraska, Colorado, Creighton, more

FRISCO, Texas – Jasen Green made some waves this summer playing with a talented Nebraska Supreme grassroots squad that got in front of college coaches from all over the country. The versatile forward certainly helped his stock over the past month and discussed where things stand from a recruiting standpoint with Rivals.com:

ON JUNE VISITS

“I took an official to Nebraska. Then, I took two unofficials to Colorado and one to Minnesota.”

ON COLORADO

“I know quite a bit about them. It was nice to get on campus and tour it. I’ve really gotten to know the coaching staff. The one that’s recruiting me, Coach [Rick] Ray is a really good guy. I like talking to him a lot.”

ON NEW OFFERS

“I recently got re-offered by Iowa State and I got a Creighton offer, too.”

ON CREIGHTON

“I like that they like to run. They are, like, a run-and-gun team.They shoot a lot of 3s. I’m really good at pushing the ball, so I think I’d fit really well with them.”

ON IS NEBRASKA LEADS FOLLOWING HIS OfFICIAL VISIT

“I wouldn’t say I have any leaders officially or anything, but Nebraska has been recruiting me for the longest time. They have been with me since I was a freshman. I like them.”

ON NEBRASKA’S 2021 CLASS

“They are about to have a really good season , obviously. This team they have put together is extremely talented. I expect a really good season.”

ON HIS NEBRASKA VISIT

“It was nice touring the campus and eating dinner with the players. I got to talk to the coaching staff and even got to go over to Coach [Fred] Hoiberg’s house to eat breakfast with him and his family.”

ON HOW HE SEES HIS GAME

“I don’t really see myself having a specific position because I can play any spot if I need to. I guess if I had to pick one it would be a 3-4, but I can see myself playing any position.”