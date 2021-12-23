Jase Richardson knows father's legacy looms large

LAS VEGAS – The son of Michigan State great Jason Richardson, Jase Richardson knows people make certain assumptions about his college future. That’s fine by the four-star sophomore, however, as he’s currently more focused on leading Las Vegas’ Bishop Gorman High school to another state title.

Still, Richardson’s recruitment is starting to take shape. The class-of-2024 star recently talked to Rivals.com about his thoughts on the Spartan program and other programs in the early mix.





ON PEOPLE THINKING HE’ll LAND AT MICHIGAN STATE

“Yeah, that’s always been pretty obvious to me because of my father going there. So, whenever I talk to people about it they always say ‘you’re going there, you’re going there, you’re going there.’ I get it for sure, but I’m just trying to find the best place for me.’

ON IF THAT ASSUMPTION IS HOLDING HIS RECRUITMENT BACK

“I feel like it’s happening just a little bit – just a little bit. I’ve heard some things about it. Some schools are holding back, but not all. I just want to see what schools will actually want me throughout the whole process.”

ON HIS RELATIONSHIP WITH MICHIGAN STATE

“I’ve met Tom Izzo. he’s a great guy. I’ve met some of the old players that they had. I’ve met Cassius Winston and Jaren Jackson Jr. and they kind of talked about the culture out there.”

ON PAST VISITS TO EAST LANSING

“I’ve actually only been there once, when I was, like five. It’s been a long time.”

ON OTHER SCHOOLS IN THE MIX

“The schools talking to me have been USC, Cincinnati, UCLA, Arizona and Stanford.”

ON HIS GAME

“I’m an all-around playmaker. I’m always looking for the pass first. I’m a great scorer and a great shooter and a great defender.”

ON HIS DAD’S ROLE IN HIS RECRUITMENT

“He’s not really pushing me to Michigan State or anywhere. He wants what’s best for me. Whatever school that really wants me or seems like a good place for me, he’s going to help me find that place.”



