Basketball Recruiting - Jarrod West plans to make a decision on Wednesday

Jarrod West ended his Marshall career with 79 wins as a 2-time Conference USA All-Defense and 2-time All-CUSA team member. Over his last two seasons, West has averaged 13.5 points, 4.8 steals and 2.2 assists per game. With this type of proven success, the graduate transfer was one of the hot point guard names in the transfer portal, but he is close to a decision.

In His Words

Louisville: “Head Coach Chris Mack has shown they clearly want me. They think there is a great opportunity to get on the floor and they feel like they have enough talent there to win the ACC and compete for the national title. I like they have a really good tradition and a head coach who has been successful at multiple schools. They also have great facilities and all the resources to help me improve as a player and a person.”





Pittsburgh: “Head Coach Jeff Capel has really expressed their interest in me. He believes that our player/coach connection could be special and that I could be an extension of him on the court. He believes that there will be an opportunity for me to be a major contribution to the team. They also play in the ACC. I like that Coach Capel has learned from the best and has great experience as a coach. I also like that Pitt is close to home and they have a lot of available resources.”





Ohio State: “They have a great coaching staff and Head Coach (Chris) Holtmann has been a very successful coach in his career. They are a winning program as you can tell how last season went. They have an opening at their PG spot and feel like they have an opportunity to compete for a championship.”





“Each of these school has expressed their need for a point guard and an opportunity for me to play right away. They also believe that they have the pieces in place to compete for conference championships and make runs in the NCAA tournament. Obviously, all of these teams play in good conferences.”