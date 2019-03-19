Memphis, Tenn. - It was just another regular school day for five-star James Wiseman until he walked outside at the end of the day and saw NBA rookie Jaren Jackson standing there - along with Wiseman's high school teammates and classmates - to present the prestigious Gatorade National Basketball Player of the Year Award. Gatorade breaks down the awards by state and then chooses one player to represent boys basketball at the National Player of the Year award ceremony in Los Angeles in July. Past winners include R.J. Barrett, Brad Beal, Kevin Love, LeBron James and Kobe Bryant.

"This is just such an honor and honestly, completely unexpected," Wiseman said. "It's just a symbol for all my hard work and dedication. I'm just really blessed to be recognized like this, especially knowing how great some of the past winners have been and the company I'm in now."

Jackson, a rookie with the Memphis Grizzlies, surprised the five-star center with the award, and he said he can't wait see Wiseman at the next level and beyond.

"I've been watching James for a long time. I know him from our AAU games and it's crazy how his game has progressed," Jackson said. "He's the definition of versatility, and a guard's dream when it comes to playing with a big. He can bang down low and get rebounds, but also pop out to the wing for the three-ball. I can't wait to see him at the next level and battle with him one day in the NBA, and I was really happy I could be here and present him with the Gatorade National Player of the Year Award."



