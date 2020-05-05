James White used his junior season at Heritage (Conyers, Ga.) to put himself on the map as a potential high-major recruit. The 6-foot-4 shooting guard in the 2021 class averaged nearly 25 points per game scoring the ball in every which way and helped his team reach the second round of the state tournament. Since his season ended, White has added offers from Florida, Florida State and Georgia along with several mid-majors. Interest has come in from Auburn, Cincinnati, Clemson and Georgia Tech. His first two unofficial visits were stops at Auburn and Clemson for games this past season.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

White broke down his visits and latest offers.

Auburn: “Auburn was good. The atmosphere was crazy down there. It was pretty cool going there.” Clemson: “Clemson was live too. That was the game they played Florida State and beat them by one. That game was crazy.” Florida: “I like them too. I like the atmosphere around the program and feel like that could be a good spot too.” Florida State: “That’s a pretty good school. I really like Coach CY [Charlton Young]. I feel like that would be a good situation. They develop a lot of pros.” Georgia: “It was pretty exciting getting that offer. I feel like they have a good program and they develop players. They have Tom Crean, who is one of the best coaches, so I feel like that’s a good situation.:

RIVALS' REACTION