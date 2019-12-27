COLUMBIA, SC. – One of the top breakout performers of the high school season, Jalen Warley looked the part of a top-50 prospect at the Chick-Fil-A Classic and his scholarship count reflects as such. Holding over a dozen offers, Warley, who has grown close to six inches since his freshman year, recapped his past few months and the program prioritizing him the greatest. “It has been a lot of fun,” Warley said about his breakout. “Playing against a lot of the top players in the country and meeting a lot of coaches, it has been a really fun experience.” A giant guard that fits today’s multi-positional game to a tee, Warley discussed his all-around skillset. “It is where the game is leading, positionless and with a lot of size,” he said. “I kind of like being a ballhandler and being a distributor.” Holding 14 scholarship offers with his most recent coming from Oregon, Seton Hall and Virginia Tech, Warley said told Rivals.com Oregon, Pitt, Temple, and Xavier have prioritized him the greatest up until this point.

Oregon: “I didn’t know much about their program but I got in contact with one of their coaches after the Brewster (Academy) game and it has all been up from there. I have been texted them every day pretty much since then and they really seem high on their season up to this point and on the 2021 recruiting class.” Pitt: “It is definitely been a family feeling there especially with me hearing about what Noah (Collier) has to say about how good the coaching staff is and the community there. It feels like a big family feel.” Temple: “My dad played with and against a lot of the guys on the staff at Temple and that is almost like family for me even outside of basketball. I even call a couple of their coaches my uncles so that is one of the schools that is like family without basketball and is about improving me as a person.” Xavier: “They have basically told me that if I go to Xavier, I could kind of play my game and that I fit well with their system and a lot of their style is just letting me play and let me be who I am.”

