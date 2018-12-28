Jalen Hood-Schifino Garrett Ellwood/USA Basketball

CHARLOTTE – Despite an injury that cut short his time at the USA Basketball mini-camp in October, freshman Jalen Hood-Schifino has already kicked off a high-major recruitment. “It was a great experience (at USA Basketball),” he said. “You are out there competing against all the great players and the coaches were good. It was more about basketball but also about life lessons and thinks like that. It was a great experience and opportunity.” Florida, Illinois, South Florida and Virginia Tech have already offered Hood-Schifino, and Pitt is showing strong early interest. MORE: Charlotte's Jayden Seymour emerging



IN HIS OWN WORDS

Florida: “I have been watching Florida since I was a little kid so to be offered by them was great. I was very happy about that. I like the way that they play and they have a good program. The coaches are cool and they just look good and get to it.” Pittsburgh: “With the Capel brothers coming in, they’re making for a big turnaround. The past couple of years they haven’t had their best teams, but they have already turned it around so it is great for them. Pittsburgh basketball is starting to come back to life.” Virginia Tech: “It is a blessing having them here, but I just have to keep working because I know that I have a long way to go. They are a real good team with good coaches and a good program. They are in the ACC, so they compete against the best.”

RIVALS' REACTION