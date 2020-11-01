Basketball Recruiting - Jalen DeLoach commits to VCU

VCU is on the board with a big addition to get its 2021 class started. Jalen DeLoach , a 6-foot-8 power forward out of Georgia, has decided to end his recruitment and in favor of the Rams.

“I committed to VCU because of the relationship I built with the coaches and the need they had for my position,” DeLoach told Rivals.com. “It’s somewhere I can go play right away and have an instant impact.”

DeLoach chose VCU after releasing top six last month that also included Georgia, Kansas State, Ole Miss, South Carolina and Texas Southern. The three-star prospect is the 27th ranked prospect in the 2021 class at power forward.

After a great senior season at Berkmar High School (Ga.) and a great summer with Team Huncho, DeLoach decided to do a year of prep school with The Skill Factory in Atlanta for another year of development as he was a year younger than the majority of his graduating class.

DeLoach brings a ton of versatility and toughness to VCU and should see playing time early for Mike Rhoades. He’s extended his shooting range to the point where he’s comfortable shooting three-pointers and he’s a really good passer for a post player. Defensively, he’s really tough and feisty on the boards despite giving up strength in many matchups. As he spends time in a college weight program, look for him to become a real presence in the paint in the Atlantic 10.