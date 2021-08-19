Jakai Newton's stock is soaring after strong summer

Jakai Newton has seen his stock rise in a big way the last few months since college coaches could get back on the road to evaluate prospects. It started with a standout performance at GHSA team camps in Georgia in June for the 6-foot-4 guard and it continued in July with his stellar play for the Atlanta Xpress 16-under team. Scholarship offers have trickled in from Auburn, Cincinnati, Clemson, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Ole Miss, Vanderbilt and Wake Forest for the high-flying, talented scorer out of Georgia. At the moment, Newton says contact has been most consistent with Auburn, Cincinnati, Georgia, Georgia Tech and Indiana. He’s already been on campus at Auburn for a team camp and Georgia for an unofficial visit. He plans to see Vanderbilt soon as well.

IN HIS OWN WORDS:

Auburn: “I know coach [Bruce] Pearl is a great coach and has a lot of guys going to the League. I want to take a visit up there to see everything.” Cincinnati: “Isaiah Miller went to my high school and the new coach there Wes Miller coached him at UNC-Greensboro. Coach Miller is a great coach.” Georgia: “I really like Georgia. That’s right up the street, about 40 minutes away. It was a great visit there getting to see all the academics and the guys on the court and the locker room. It was pretty cool.” Georgia Tech: “I’m ready to get over there and see everything. I don’t know too much about their program yet, but I want to get over and see it. I’ve been talking coach [Josh] Pastner. He seems like a cool dude.” Indiana: “I know Coach Ya [Yasir Rosemond] is up there and he’s from Georgia, and now they have coach [Mike] Woodson, who is a former NBA coach. That’s a lot of experience over there.”

*****

RIVALS’ REACTION: