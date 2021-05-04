Basketball Recruiting - Jahnathan Lamothe looking for an undefeated summer

Jahnathan Lamothe is coming off a championship at the Hoop Group’s Pitt Jam Fest with his Team Durant EYBL 16u team. While unranked in the currently 2023 Rivals150, Lamothe is one who is certainly under evaluation for the next go around.

“I feel like I am a do-it-all guard. I can pass, shoot, get to the basket. Really whatever my coach or team needs me to do at the guard or wing spots. I feel like I play a Luka Doncic type game, in that I play at my pace and am powerful in getting to my spots on the floor,” Lamothe said.

With all the success Lamothe has had to this point and his game and play style, college coaches have taken notice of him already.

“I have offers from VCU, Seton Hall, Coastal Carolina, Virginia Tech, DePaul, Georgetown and a few more. I would say my coaches are probably hearing from Georgetown, VCU and Virginia Tech the most right now.” Lamothe said, “I am looking for a coach who is going to push me every single day. Right now my high school coach and my AAU coaches push me, even when I am playing well they still know I need to keep getting better. When I get to the next level, I want to get to the NBA, so I want to go to a school who will put me in that position to get there.”

However, all the personal accolades aside, Lamothe has very team-oriented goals for his next few months.

“I am looking to stay undefeated this entire summer, win Peach Jam, win every tournament we enter really, and have everyone on my team to get a scholarship, that is what I want to accomplish, what we want to accomplish this summer,” Lamothe said.