Jahmai Mashack is ready for his breakout
La Verne, CA. – Priding himself on his defense and toughness, Jahmai Mashack has the makings of a spring breakout. An ankle injury put his recruitment on hold but the Rivals150 prospect is now healthy and feeling his best yet.
“I am feeling great, actually, my recovery has been really great, trying to rehab and get back out there,” Mashack said regarding the ankle injury that sidelined him during the July evaluation periods. “I am still continuing to get my jumping ability back and my shot is coming along better, getting my ballhandling back and getting to where I used to feel before I got hurt.”
Liberty, Pepperdine, and UC-Santa Barbara sit as the programs that have offered but he has been in close contact with the coaching staffs at Arizona, Arizona State, Oklahoma, and UCLA, he told Rivals.com.
IN HIS OWN WORDS
Oklahoma: “That program is amazing. Whenever I see Oklahoma and the people that came out of Oklahoma, it is exactly what I want to be whenever I get to that level. I love their defense, the coaches and the ones that I have been able to speak with so I love their program.”
UCLA: “They have just told me that they like the way that I play and that they like players that play hard and I pride myself on playing hard one hundred percent every time that I get out onto the floor and that is one thing that UCLA, especially Coach (Mick) Cronin, really loves about their players and what I pride myself on.”
WHAT'S NEXT?
Having already taken an unofficial visit to UCLA for a game this season, the hope is that Mashack can see a few others in the coming months. “Me and my family are starting to take a bigger look into my visits and what schools that we are going to go to so that we can see how their campus is,” he stated. “I don’t know where yet but I definitely want to take a couple official visits during my junior year.”
A 6-foot-4 scoring wing with a great mid-range game but respected greatest for his lockdown defensive abilities, Mashack discussed what all he brings to the floor. “I pride myself on my defense and scoring. I feel like the number-one thing for me is defense; it has been about defense my entire life,” Mashack said. “I have been very touted for being a defender and also for being able to get my team buckets so I can get them a lead.”
Chances are that if Mashack would not have been forced to sit out the always important month of July, his offer list would be much better and larger than what it is. That will change once more get a better look at him which likely won’t occur until the spring evaluation periods. In the meantime, expect for the top west coast programs to monitor with Oklahoma also having a chance thanks to the early time they have invested in him.