A native of North Carolina who has now grown to 6-foot-6 and won't turn 17 until late September, Springer recently trimmed his school list to a group consisting of Florida , Memphis , Michigan , North Carolina and Tennessee . He has already been to the campuses at Florida, Tennessee and UNC within recent months but will get an even greater look at each of the programs before committing.

Jaden Springer has been regarded as one of the top guard prospects in the 2020 class since his high school career began. Earlier this month, the five-star guard narrowed his school list to a final five and now, Springer took another step towards his college decision by scheduling all of his official visits.

Attending IMG Academy (Florida), Springer will hit the road this weekend and visit Michigan. The Wolverines currently employ Phil Martelli on staff who has previously coached Springer’s older cousin, DeAndre Bembry, during his head coaching days at St. Joe’s.

Memphis will be up next as Springer will get his first look at the AAC program on the weekend of September 13. The Tigers are a legitimate suitor for Springer and could even be considered the favorite prior to his visits.

Springer remains in state next by taking an official visit to Florida on September 20. The Gators will also host Myles Stute and AJ Hoggard during his trip to Gainesville. He then returns to his home state and visits North Carolina as fellow five-star Greg Brown will also be on campus on September 27. He will then complete things at Tennessee on October 4.

No in-home visits have been scheduled just yet but some are expected to be made this fall. A signing in November is not a definite but chances are likely that Springer will be off of the board by then which would lead to an early signing.