“It’s been different,” Smith said. “It’s been cool getting to know the different college staffs and things like that, but I think it’s time to start to look at where I want to play a little closer. It’s been pretty crazy since July.”

Over the last three months, Jaden Smith has truly learned what it feels like to be a high priority recruit for high major college basketball coaches, and, well, he’s had his fill to say the least.

That’s when the 6-foot-11 center staged his own block party at the Peach Invitational Tournament in South Carolina, swatting four shots a game and earning a slew of high major offers and attention in the process.

“That’s when everything turned up for me,” Smith said. “I wanted to finish off the summer strong, so the only thing I was focusing on was producing and bringing energy. That worked for me.”

Smith visited Arizona State this past weekend after visiting Loyola Marymount a few weeks prior. He’s currently on a visit to DePaul and has plans to narrow his list down to five in the near future.

“It’s time,” said Smith, who averaged 10 points, seven rebounds and three blocks a game at Kenwood Academy (Chicago) last season. “I’m starting to think about the pros and cons of each school at this point. I feel like a lot of the schools have similar plans on how they’d want to use me.”

The general message from coaches is that they all see Smith as a rim-running shot blocker who can add versatility on both ends of the floor; a selling point that resonates with him in the all-important 11th hour of his recruitment.

Still, as he mulls over fits and systems, Smith is candid about one factor that will certainly weigh heavily in the end.

“I really want to be able to continue to develop my skill set, but I want to have the opportunity to play early,” Smith said. “I know nothing is given, only earned and that’s perfect for me; I just want that chance to be able to step right in and contribute. That and a winning culture.”

As for a timeframe on when he’ll be able to zero-in on which school fits the bill, Smith said he wants to be able to sign during the Early Signing Period, which commences on Nov. 8.

“First, I’ll get my five schools, but I want to be signing then,” Smith said. “Right now, I don’t have any other plans for any other visits. I’m just trying to take it one step at a time and, first, I have to cut it down. That’s hard enough.”