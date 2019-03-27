ATLANTA – Leading arguably the most mysterious recruitment in the 2019 class, squeezing out credible information from Jaden McDaniels has not been the easiest to come by. Kicking off his all-star tour at the McDonald’s All-American festivities this week, the five-star forward didn’t seem to be in much of a rush to make his college decision.

In a sit-down with McDaniels, he broached a number of topics with Rivals.com, those including the completion of his senior season, where his head is at with his college recruitment, when he might decide on a college, each of his finalists and whether the new G-League initiative is one that he might be interested in taking.

Corey Evans (CE): Your senior season is over with; how do you feel like it went for you?

Jaden McDaniels (JM): I feel like, through the year, we had some ups and downs. We came in and lost in the semifinals, but, as a team, we progressed and got a lot better. We didn’t come up succeeding at our goal but I think my team and everyone got better from the first to the last practice.

CE: The last time that we talked in February, you said that you wanted to finish your season before looking more into your recruitment. Now that your season is over with, have you looked much into your recruitment?

JM: No, sir. I haven’t really looked into it much. Coaches still check in with me and I still talk to them every once in a while but it is still kind of slow right now.

CE: When do you want to get down to it all then?

JM: I don’t have a certain month or date but rather it is about whenever the time is right, that is when I will make my decision.

CE: What about, when you want to devote more time toward your recruitment?

JM: I don’t really know, to be honest.

CE: Why don’t you pay much attention toward it?

JM: Mostly, I just pay attention to getting better, playing in these games, make sure that I am feeling good and make sure that my body is right.