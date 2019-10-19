COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Holding over 15 scholarship offers, the recruiting process is not a new one for Jaden Bradley, despite just entering his sophomore year. Following a trio of school visits, Bradley recapped how each went, a blueblood recruiting him and where he could visit next. “It is going good so far. Academically, just getting my grades up and on the court, just being a better player and being a better leader,” Bradley said in discussing his sophomore year. “Bringing my all every day and just coming in and bringing the energy.” Bradley has been to the campuses at Clemson, Tennessee and Wake Forest this fall, and this weekend, will visit Kentucky, he told Rivals.com.

Clemson: “I like their style of play. They got a couple of kids from North Carolina and they just keep in touch with me and I like the program a lot.” Kentucky: “I like that program a lot. A lot of their guys that come out go to the league and growing up, that was one my schools. They have just said to keep my head and to get better because they know that a lot of schools are going to be contacting me and to just keep improving my game.” Tennessee: “It was a great visit. They just want to see me get better every year and every time they come and see me.” Wake Forest: “It was a good visit; it was the first one that I took this fall. I liked that one a lot. They are just telling me that every time they see me, they want to see me get better and that is something they pointed out; being more aggressive and having that killer mentality on the court.

