“I’m learning a lot,” Ross said. “Just getting the chance to play against V.J. and some of the top guards in my class, is taking my game to the next level.”

Ross plays alongside stars like five-star V.J. Edgecombe at Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.), one of the best high school teams in the country.

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. – Jacob Ross is one of those rare talents that doesn’t need to be sold on the benefit of playing the reserve role on a juggernaut of a squad.

Long Island Lutheran coach John Buck has said all season that his second unit, which includes players like Ross and Kiyan Anthony, can start anywhere else in the country, but Ross and his teammates have adopted the “we over me” mentality.

“I know this is what it will be like in college,” Ross said. “Just playing with a lot of talented guys trying to win games and win championships. This is the best way to get ready for the next level; that’s the best part about it.”

Ross certainly isn’t lacking for attention when it comes to college offers. Maryland, Virginia Tech, Charleston, Albany and George Mason have already extended offers and the most recent interest has come from Mississippi State.

Ross took an unofficial to Maryland last summer and doesn’t have any plans for visits until after the season is over.

“The thing that most of the schools like about me is that I bring a lot of energy,” said Ross, who checks in at No. 97 in the Rivals150. “Whether that’s on the glass, getting teammates involved, playing defense or whatever. My biggest thing is to go hard.”

Ross said his desire to keep his motor in overdrive on the floor has only been enhanced by watching Edgecombe’s approach to the game.

“The way he goes about the game and his mentality is something I look up to,” Ross said of Edgecombe. “He’s just a dog!”

Ross’ older brother, Jayden, now a freshman at Connecticut, had the same blue-collar approach to the game and college coaches feel he can be the proverbial chip off the old block.

“Coaches like that I’m versatile and can play multiple positions,” Ross said. “I’m really working on getting more consistent with my 3-point shot. I just always try to make the right basketball play. I’m not worried about how much I play; I just want to make an impact when I’m in there.

“We’ve had guys get offers from coaches just watching our practices. When you’re playing at this level, it’s about so much more than one thing. It’s everything, but mostly it’s about doing whatever you can to get the win. I think that’s what coaches like the most about me.”