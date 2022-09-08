McFarland, who will be debuting in the Rivals150 in the next update, spoke with Rivals about his recruitment, visits and decision timeline.

Jacob McFarland really burst onto the scene toward the end of the summer. He’s still expanding his game at this time, but his ability to run the floor, block shots and catch lobs shouldn’t be understated, and he has recruiting interest nationwide.

Georgia: “What really amazed me was the Zoom meeting I had with them was super, super good. All of the questions and stuff that I had, they answered perfectly. The relationship that I’ve built with the coaching staff, coach Akeem (Miskdeen), coach (Mike) White and coach (Charles) Mann, they’re really cool dudes. They don’t only talk about recruiting, but they talk about life and stuff. I really enjoy those talks and they always give me good advice.”

Colorado: “They were the first high major to really show interest in me. Coach (Tad) Boyle, we always have really good talks. They were really high in the Pac-12 last year. Coach (Bill) Grier, I’m always talking to him, too. I love the relationship that we have.”

Houston: “They’re moving to the Big 12, which is a really good conference. I love their playing style, they play fast and defense first. I was talking to coach K.C. (Beard). I’m excited for that visit, too.”

Texas Tech: “They were top three in the Big 12 last year, and they’re right behind the last two champions, Baylor and Kansas, so they’re doing good obviously. Coach (Steve) Green is really cool, I talk to him. They’re really good, I like that program.”

Gonzaga: “They’re really good at developing bigs. Mark Few has been there for a minute. My coach was telling me that he went to San Francisco and he played them when Few was the head coach then. He’s doing something right if he’s been there that long. They’re always in the NCAA Tournament, which says something. They’re one of the best big man developers in the country.”

Wyoming: “They were the first people that showed interest in me. I love the relationship that I have with coach Marc (Rodgers). He’s amazing and I love talking with him, he’s always telling me about their program and showing me videos. They’re projected to be in the top 25 this coming season.”

Providence: “Just like Georgia, their Zoom was crazy, like really, really good. They play in the Big East, which is a really good conference, too. They’re really about development and I really liked the way they said they’d develop me.”

LSU: “They produced Shaq, you know what I mean? These coaches, they came from Murray State with Ja Morant, so they have the NBA development experience. I talk with coach (Cody) Toppert a lot, and from what I hear from my coaches, he’s one of the best developmental coaches.”

USC: “Another good big man developer, they had Big O (Onyeka Okongwu) and the Mobley brothers. It’s close to home, too, so I can see my family. They’re about to move to the Big Ten, so that’s a good conference for me to grow and show my talent off in.”

Decision timeline: “I want to sign on the first signing day, Nov. 10, so maybe sometime in October or even early November.”