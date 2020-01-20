Jace Howard will join his father at Michigan
One of the hottest programs along the recruiting trail, Michigan added another to its top-five recruiting class. Jace Howard, the oldest son of the Wolverines’ head coach Juwan Howard, gave his verbal commitment to the Big 10 program, he told Rivals.com.
“What stands out is the winning tradition that they have, the culture has been installed there, and how cool and genuine the players and coaches are,” Howard said about his college decision. “I always considered Michigan home.”
What Michigan will get in the younger Howard is a versatile and tough-minded wing that brings a quality body to the floor. He competes with toughness, a high-IQ, and can finish through contact. He possesses quality tangibles to evolve into a versatile defender. His younger brother, Jett Howard, is among the top-50 prospects within his 2022 graduating class.
“The basketball relationship that we have built throughout my playing career makes me feel very comfortable with the decision I made,” Howard said regarding playing for his father. “How much he likes my game and the way that I play big, also him seeing how much better I can become under his system and playing for him, as well, is a big factor.”
Michigan sits with the fourth-rated class nationally. Just one member of the five has signed, that being Zeb Jackson, who committed to the former staff over a year ago. Questions remain surrounding Isaiah Todd’s enrollment as rumors continue to swirl of professional ventures next fall.
Regardless, Michigan should bring in a tremendous group in the fall. Hunter Dickinson, a 7-footer respected for his polished skillset, and four-star forward Terrance Williams, known for his toughness and shooting, should infuse greater talent into the Big 10 outfit. Michigan may not be done yet as they will host top-10 forward Greg Brown for an official visit on in two weeks and could be the leader for for five-star guard Josh Christopher.