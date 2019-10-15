News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-15 09:29:15 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Duke, UK join long list of schools pursuing 5-star Jabari Smith

Jabari Smith
Jabari Smith (Courtesy of USA Basketball)
Corey Evans • Basketball Recruiting
@coreyevans_10
Basketball Analyst

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO. – Progression is the name of the game for Jabari Smith which is a scary proposition for his opposition. Smith is back at the USA Basketball Mini-Camp and has already shown why...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}