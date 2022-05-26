Ja'Kobe Walter's Baylor visit will be his last

Currently the No. 34 prospect in the Rivals150, Ja’Kobe Walter has spent the spring making a case to jump up the rankings and will likely do so next month. The guard is also nearing a college decision and plans to announce it before the summer gives way to fall.

He has one, final visit to take before he does so, however, and Baylor will be on the receiving end of it. Below, Walter discusses the final days of his recruitment and where things stand as they relate to his impending decision.

*****

ON VISITS

“I don’t know the official date right now, but I know I have an official visit to Baylor coming up. That’s the only one.”

ON BAYLOR

“They were my first offer, so we have a really strong, great relationship. They have just been telling me how perfectly I fit in with their culture there. They think I’m a great fit with the defense and the offense. They really think they can develop me.”

ON WHAT STANDS OUT ABOUT SCOTT DREW’S PROGRAM

“I’ve been watching them the past few seasons, especially after they won that championship. It’s easy to see the development they have with their guards.”

ON THE COACH HE CLOSEST WITH

“[Baylor assistant Alvin] Brooks. He’s an overall cool dude. It’s not only just basketball with him. We talk about anything. Actually, it’s mostly everything besides basketball.”

ON POSSIBLE OTHER VISITS

“I wanted to visit UCLA, but we never set a date. I want to have my decision over by the end of the summer, so I don't think I’m going to be taking any more visits after Baylor.”

ON OTHER SCHOOLS IN THE MIX

“Officially, I’ve visited Alabama, Texas and Auburn. My Texas visit actually went really well. Coach [Chris] Beard is always telling me that I’ve been a priority from day one. He says he thinks I’m the best player not only in the state, but in the county.”

ON STAYING CLOSE TO HOME FOR COLLEGE

“I don’t really care about it to the point that I'm going to base my decision on it, but if I'm close to home that’s good.”