BURLINGTON, N.J. – Dahmir Bishop just squeezed into the Rivals150 during its last refresh, but he looks here to stay as the 6-foot-5 wing showed immense value as a shot-making prospect that can defend over the weekend at The Scrimmage. One of the top high school prospects from Philadelphia, Bishop has begun to his see his recruitment heat up as he hopes to continue to prove himself in the months ahead.

“I just want to turn more heads this summer like I did this past season by hopefully winning the adidas Gauntlet,” he said. “I feel like we have the team to do it.” Marquette was the latest to get involved, but Bishop told Rivals.com that VCU, Penn State, Temple, St. Joe’s, Seton Hall have remained the most consistent with him of late, as all five have already offered.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

VCU: “Coach (Mike) Rhoades, he is really good to me. He stays in contact a lot. Coach Rhoades and Coach (JD) Byers, I have a really good connection with both of those guys. “I took a visit there when they played Dayton. The atmosphere and facilities there are great.” Penn State: “I have a really good connection with Coach (Pat) Chambers; we build it more every day. “The Philadelphia connection is big there. They have won a lot this past season because of it. I think very highly of Penn State.” St. Joe’s: “Coach (Phil) Martelli keeps in touch with me a lot. I can tell that he has a genuine relationship with me. “I know he does really good with the wings there. The last time I visited St. Joe’s, I had a good talk with Langston Galloway and I know that we have similar games so I know he would put me in the right situation if I were to go there.” Temple: “Coach (Aaron) McKie has been the one recruiting me throughout the whole process; we have built a real good relationship since my freshman year. He has been there from the start so I have a lot of love for Coach McKie.”

WHAT'S NEXT

No planned in-home or unofficial visits are scheduled. Martelli represented the lone program to complete an in-home visit with Bishop this spring. For his final travel ball season, Bishop can be found on the adidas Gauntlet circuit running with the K-Low Elite program.

RIVALS REACTION