WASHINGTON, D.C. – Isaiah Todd has been viewed as one of the best prospects in the 2020 class since stepping foot into a high school classroom over three years ago. His recruitment was a long, winding one that was finally put to bed last month thanks to his commitment to Michigan. However, Todd decided to hold off from signing as rumors continue to swirl around potential professional ventures. Completing a two-game slate over the weekend at the National Hoops Festival, Todd was as dominant as ever. He averaged over 20 points and 10 rebounds during his stay in the nation’s capital, showcasing the traits that make him a blue-chip prospect that could play just a single year in college before entering the 2021 NBA Draft. The question now is whether Todd will actually play at Michigan next year, or follow in the footsteps of RJ Hampton and LaMelo Ball. Catching up with the five-star, Todd discussed his college commitment, what Michigan means to him and if the professional path is enticing.

Corey Evans (CE): What has been your mindset with your senior year and your last go around? Isaiah Todd (IT): Mindset, just getting my guys scholarships and putting them into position to change their lives. At the end of the day, we have to play for something and I am playing for them. CE: Speaking of that, Juwan Howard was here for you today. What have your conversations been like? IT: I mean, now that I am committed and we are past the whole smile and shake hands part, I have been talking to Coach Juwan in general about things, about life and basketball. He has just been checking on me. At the end of the day, he is like my uncle. He is like family. Just for him to fly out to my games from Michigan, that means a lot. CE: What made you pick Michigan in the end? IT: Juwan Howard. I just love who he is as a person and that is not saying that I don’t love all of the other coaches who recruited me, but I just love who he is as a person. We have connected on another level and I just felt at home at Michigan. CE: Why did you not sign last month? IT: Really, there wasn’t a reason. There is no comment, really. There is nothing that did not make me sign, but it is just that I didn’t.