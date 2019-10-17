“The new coaching staff with Juwan Howard, him being a former coach and player in the NBA, that was obviously appealing," said Todd. "The guys and the team there, they treated me great and they love Juwan and you feel that they are a family there. That visit just changed my whole view of Michigan.”

Obviously, landing Todd is a huge win on the recruiting trail for Howard and his staff. They've had several five-stars on campus this fall and to connect on one proves that they can step up and recruit with the best in the business.

As for Todd the player, he's an instant impact guy all the way. At 6-foot-10 he looks like he was put on the planet to play basketball. He has legit 6-foot-10 size, long arms, a wiry strong frame and he's both laterally quick and can run the floor. He's got skills to go with his athleticism.

Todd shoots with range, he can post on either block, he rebounds at a high rate and he handles the ball well for a player his size. He will need to add more strength and learn to play in the lost post -- which has a lot to do with picking Howard to coach him -- but all the tools to be a force are there.

The potential fly in the ointment here is that Todd's name continually comes up when players who could skip college basketball to play overseas are mentioned. So far, Todd has said that he plans to be in college next year but it is likely something that Wolverines fans will have to deal with until he shows up on campus.

The second player to commit to Howard, Todd joins four-star guard Zeb Jackson, an early commit. Together, the duo ranks No. 8 in the 2020 team rankings.

