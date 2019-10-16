Isaiah Todd Commitment Primer
He landed his first scholarship offer before he ever took a high school class but the recruitment of Isaiah Todd will come to a close on Thursday evening. Regarded as one of the best prospects in America dating back to his freshman year, Todd will choose between Kansas and Michigan at 7:45 p.m. ET.
The 6-foot-10 power forward boasts all of the physical tangibles that should make him a one-and-done candidate at either of his finalists, though the potential remains that he might take the professional path.
National Ranking: 10
Final Schools: Kansas and Michigan
Commitment Date and Time: 7:45 p.m. ET, Oct. 17
How he will announce decision: Instagram – zaytodd
2020 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position
2021 Rankings: Rivals150 | Position
IN HIS OWN WORDS
Kansas: “We have a good relationship, especially with me and coach Bill Self. He has just been talking to me about coming in and being the face of the school, be a one-and-done, so me and him have a very good relationship.”
Michigan: “The new coaching staff with Juwan Howard, him being a former coach and player in the NBA, that was obviously appealing. The guys and the team there, they treated me great and they love Juwan and you feel that they are a family there. That visit just changed my whole view of Michigan.”
WHAT HE WOULD MEAN FOR EACH PROGRAM
Shay Wildeboor – Jayhawk Slant: "There isn’t a program that has invested as much time recruiting Todd more than Kansas. At Kansas, he would step in right away and help ease the blow of losing Udoka Azubuike and possibly Silvio DeSousa. A commitment by Todd would be huge for this staff with everything going on around the program. A top-10 player that would step in right away and have an immediate impact."
Chris Balas – The Wolverine: "Juwan Howard told us at media day that it just took the first domino to fall before he felt others would join him. He went back to his own recruitment and his Michigan days when he was that guy, convincing Chris Webber, Jalen Rose and the rest of the Fab Five to join him in Ann Arbor. If Todd decides to play in college and does not go overseas next year, and that is still a big if, this is a huge first get for Howard and the Wolverines. Several top recruits have already responded very favorably on social media and could follow Todd to Ann Arbor."