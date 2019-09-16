Isaiah Jackson has led one of the more mystifying recruitments in recent years. Michigan and Michigan State were believed to be his eventual landing spots up until this summer. However, things were complicated whenever Kentucky suddenly hosted Jackson earlier this month.

A successful trip to Lexington which saw an offer handed out to Jackson, though a commitment did not follow. Now, Jackson has scheduled two official visits for this fall which might reflect a more wide-open recruitment than previously believed.

Kentucky is the lone program to host Jackson thus far. A final school last has not been published which has led to a complete guessing game for who exactly is involved. Alabama and Syracuse are two that are as each have solidified official visit dates with him. On the weekend of September 28, he will head to Syracuse. Finally, on the weekend of October 18, he will visit Alabama.