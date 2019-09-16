Isaiah Jackson schedules two official visits
Isaiah Jackson has led one of the more mystifying recruitments in recent years. Michigan and Michigan State were believed to be his eventual landing spots up until this summer. However, things were complicated whenever Kentucky suddenly hosted Jackson earlier this month.
A successful trip to Lexington which saw an offer handed out to Jackson, though a commitment did not follow. Now, Jackson has scheduled two official visits for this fall which might reflect a more wide-open recruitment than previously believed.
Kentucky is the lone program to host Jackson thus far. A final school last has not been published which has led to a complete guessing game for who exactly is involved. Alabama and Syracuse are two that are as each have solidified official visit dates with him. On the weekend of September 28, he will head to Syracuse. Finally, on the weekend of October 18, he will visit Alabama.
Beforehand, Kentucky’s John Calipari is expected to complete and in-home visit with Jackson and his family this week; Syracuse’s Jim Boeheim could do just the same. Others including Louisville, Memphis, Michigan, and Michigan State remain involved. The Spartans have the likeliest chance of the four to host Jackson later this fall, though a date has yet to be decided upon.
The Michigan native is one of the best, most versatile defenders in America. He can guard near the basket and away from it, and his pogo-stick leaping abilities place him among the elite for who the top shot blocker is in America. Thanks to all of those assets, to go along with his improving offensive skillset, Jackson sits as one of the most coveted frontcourt recruits available.
Expect for the top-25 prospect to take the remaining two visits that he has scheduled before then giving another glance at his recruitment. A signing could be made this November but no plans have been established upon for one of the top defenders in America.