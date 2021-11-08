Isaiah Coleman looking to play fast

Isaiah Coleman is the No. 80 player in the 2023 Rivals150 ranking. This ranking makes the 6-foot-6 Coleman the No. 23 small forward in his class. Coleman burst on the scene last season after a big performance at the CBG Spring Series with Fort Washington (Md.) National Christian School. College coaches immediately took notice.

"I have offers from Ohio State, George Washington, Maryland, Georgetown, Xavier, Temple; there are a lot of them, really. I would say Xavier and Maryland are the ones I am hearing from the most."

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Xavier: "I actually just took an official visit out there. They are all about basketball, I mean, they don't have a football program, so they are all about basketball over there. The facilities are nice; they're getting a new gym and everything." Maryland: "I have visited there; I like their program. They win and have pros. They are Under Armour, too; I like that. They want me to play the point; they're talking about that. All in all, I like their program." "Schools like Ohio State and Georgetown, they have offered me but we haven't really started talking about the programs and visits and stuff, so I don't really know a ton about their programs yet."

*****

WHAT'S NEXT?

"Schools like LSU, Virginia Tech, Virginia, Louisville, UCLA are all recruiting me, talking to me pretty regularly, but have not offered yet. I want to go to a school that plays fast, that gets up and down the floor. A team that pressures you on defense."

*****

RIVALS' REACTION