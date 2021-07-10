Isaiah Coleman looking for the right fit
Isaiah Coleman, the No. 84 prospect in the 2023 Rivals150, has a lot of college eyes on him.
“Louisville, Maryland, Marquette, George Washington and Georgetown have all offered me," Coleman said. "Virginia Tech, Xavier and Penn State are all watching me play, they’re showing a lot of love so they might be close. I visited Maryland this June."
*****
2021 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position
2022 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position
2023 Rankings: Top 30
*****
IN HIS OWN WORDS
Maryland: “Coach Mark Turgeon is telling me he really likes me and wants to bring me in to be a part of something big. They’re local and I really like the campus there.”
WHAT'S NEXT?
“When I commit, I will be looking for a team, a program where I can do my own thing. Get my teammates involved, give me some freedom to create.”
RIVALS' REACTION
Coleman is a lengthy wing, who has good ball skills and shot making ability. He gets out and runs the floor well in transition, in the half court he creates off the bounce, and is especially aggressive in getting downhill toward the rim. As he continues to tighten up his overall skill set, the confidence continues to grow each game.