Isaiah Coleman has big day, talks UConn interest

Rivals recently caught up with Coleman to discuss where things stand as they relate to his impending college decision.

Coleman has a handful of major offers to his name, but some of the programs responsible for them have undergone coaching changes, leaving the 6-foot-5 prospect under-recruited for the time being,

ORLANDO, Fla. – Isaiah Coleman made a statement in a Saturday morning EYBL contest last weekend and it was heard loud and clear by everyone watching, as class-of-2023 standout reminded college coaches and spectators alike that he has high-major talent. His 30-point effort included a 3-pointer to send the game to overtime as well as a put-back layup to win it in the extra frame.

ON HOW HE DESCRIBES HIS GAME

“I’d say I’m a little like Jason Tatum. That’s why I want to be. If I’m getting to my spots there’s nothing you can do really. I’m going to knock it down no matter what if I’m getting to my spots.”

ON HIS CURRENT HEIGHT AND WEIGHT

“I’d say 6-foot-5, 185.

ON INVOLVED SCHOOLS

“Really, nobody has been talking to me lately because a lot of the schools I was talking to a lot had coaching changes – Xavier and Maryland and all of those. I haven’t heard from NC State in a while, either. UConn was last to talk to me. They hit me up about a week ago.”

ON UCONN

“They were just checking in like they do. They haven't offered me yet, but they might. They were here watching today. I talk to Coach [Tom] Moore, and I saw him here at the game. That was cool.”

ON TOM MOORE

“He’s a good dude. I like finally getting to see him in person because we mostly talk not in person. Seems like a cool dude to me. I’m glad he was here.”

ON WHAT HE’S LOOKING FOR IN A SCHOOL

“I want to get up and down. I want to get out and get up the court fast. I want a place that plays good defense and has a good culture. That’s it. That’s what’s important.”



