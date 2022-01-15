Isaiah Abraham's recruitment continues to trend upward

Standing 6-foot-7 with a confident jump shot, it did not take long to notice Isaiah Abraham at the Beach Ball Classic in South Carolina. The Warrenton (Va.) Highland School sophomore scored 19 points and connected on a pair of threes in his team's second-round Beach Ball Classic win.

“I am best at getting to my shot,” Abraham told Rivals.com. “Even when I am off a little bit I am going to play hard, in general. I have worked a lot recently on handling the ball with pressure. I am working on getting to my shot coming off screens, reading the defense and making plays off that. I have heard some Paul George comparisons because of my size and how I shoot the ball.”

Playing last summer with Team Takeover on Nike’s 15u EYBL circuit brought Abraham a lot of attention from coaches.

“I have offers right now from Georgetown, George Mason, NC A&T,” Abraham said. “I have been on visits to Georgetown and George Mason. I went on a visit to Maryland, too. They haven’t offered yet, though.”

