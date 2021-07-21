Isaac Traudt to talks options, mulls Kansas visit

FRISCO, Tx. -- One of the major draw of the July Under Armour Circuit, four-star forward Isaac Traudt drew crowds of college coaches to his games in the Dallas suburbs a few back. Following one contest, he spoke to Rivals.com about where things stand and which schools are most in the mix to land his commitment.





ON THE SCHOOLS THAT REMAIN HEAVILY IN THE MIX

“I would say Creighton, Nebraska, Virginia, Michigan State, North Carolina, Gonzaga and Kansas.”





ON NORTH CAROLINA

“The facilities were really nice there. They have a great staff and a winning tradition. They’ve had a ton of pros go through there, so that’s what I like.”





ON KANSAS

“They offered me back in January. They think they have a good situation for me. They are going to be losing a lot of forwards. They think me and Gradey Dick going in there together would be a good combo.”





ON A VISIT TO KANSAS

“I think we’re going to set one up in August.”





ON MICHIGAN STATE

“Winning tradition, obviously. They have a great staff, too. They are gonna push you hard. I like coaches that are firm with players, and they are that. They have heat facilities, too.”





ON A WHAT STYLE OF PLAY BEST SUITS HIM

“I want to play in, like, an open, fast-paced style because the NBA is fast paced.”



