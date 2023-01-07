FORT MYERS, Fla. – He may lack the national notoriety of some other Florida-based juniors, but Isaac Celiscar is undoubtedly a prospect to watch in the year ahead. The 6-foot-6 wing already holds a number of mid-major offers, but high-major programs are starting to take note of his talent. He was impressive at this year’s City of Palms Classic and recently hauled in an offer from New Mexico State.

Celiscar, whose older brother Josh stars along the defensive line for the UCF football team, recently spoke with Rivals about his recruitment and the schools involved in his process.

*****

ON FAU:

“They offered and I like them. I took an unofficial up there in the fall, and their program is great. Coach Dusty May runs things well and they are rolling. I’m really liking what I’m seeing from them this season.”

ON PAST VISITS:

“I only did FAU so far.”

ON UCF, WHERE HIS BROTHER STARS ON THE FOOTBALL TEAM:

“They have talked to my coach a lot, but they haven't officially offered yet.”

ON OFFERS HE HOPES TO GET:

“I’m just interested in the schools that are interested in me. I mean, my dream school is Baylor but they aren’t involved right now. They were my favorite team growing up.”

ON HIS OTHER OFFERS:

“Sienna, USF, Presbyterian, Jacksonville State, Chattanooga, High Point and Indiana State. Those are all my offers. Then, Yale, Belmont and others are interested.”

ON HIS GAME:

“I think I can do, like, everything really. I’m one of those hustle players, I rebound, I score, I can shoot it. I try to be active and do everything. I guess I’m an all-around player.”

ON WHAT HE IS WORKING TO IMPROVE:

“My outside shot. I think I shoot pretty well, but a lot of people think I can’t shoot. I just have to show it so I stay working on that a lot.”