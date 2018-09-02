A 6-foot-8 senior that can play either forward position, Anderson discussed his feelings for the program earlier this summer. “I really like their program. Their coaches are really cool,” he told Rivals.com. “Their coaches and I have been talking for the longest. They were my first high-major offer. I’ve been building a relationship (with them) since last year.”

Iowa State added another piece to its 2019 class on Sunday thanks to the commitment of Luke Anderson . The three-star forward out of Lakeland, Florida popped for the Big 12 program during his visit to campus, giving the Cyclones its second pledge within the 2019 class.

Anderson’s commitment comes before he had the chance to see Georgia or Minnesota, two programs that he had scheduled official visits for, of which were to take place later this month. For the Big 12 unit, it is another win for Steve Prohm’s bunch seeing that he is a versatile forward that can make shots, is a solid athlete and should have no issues producing on both sides of the glass.

One of the top prospects from the state of Florida, Anderson was a standout on the adidas circuit this summer. A headliner for the Team Knight program, Anderson posted per-game averages of close to 10 points, four rebounds and two assists, where he is someone that can be leaned upon for a diverse scoring package within the half-court setting.

Anderson will be joined in Ames next fall by three-star wing Marcedus Leech, a talented senior that was also on campus this weekend. Iowa State remains entrenched within a handful of other seniors’ recruitments including that of KyKy Tandy, PJ Fuller, and Kai Jones.