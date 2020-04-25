“I picked Iowa State because of the coaching staff and their style of play,” Harris told Rivals.com. “They recruited me very well whenever I was in high school and the relationship never went away when I decided to go elsewhere. Coach (William) Smalls did a tremendous job recruiting me and he made me feel like family.”

After announcing his transfer last week, Tyler Harris has come to a final decision on where he will complete his college career beginning in the fall. Spending two years at the local Memphis program, Harris committed to Iowa State on Saturday.

Harris comes to Iowa State after appearing in 67 games over his first two years of college ball. As a freshman, he saw starts in 15 games and averaged over 25 minutes per game. Thanks to the enrollment of the nation’s top-ranked class last fall, his minutes and usage went down, though he could be expected to see a greater share of his team’s offense once his college clock resumes.

This past season, Harris averaged 8.7 points and 1.8 rebounds. Best used in a scoring role, Harris plays with unlimited confidence and possesses tremendous quickness that he uses in placing pressure on the opposing defense and in playing the passing lanes. He will be relied upon for his microwave scoring at Iowa State.

If the one-time transfer rule is not passed later this year, Harris may be forced to sit out the upcoming season. In the meantime, look for the Cyclones to monitor the Transfer Portal further for another guard recruit while it will enroll a solid freshmen class featuring Jaden Walker, Dudley Blackwell, Darlinstone Dubar and Xavier Foster.