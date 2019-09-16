Iowa State began its 2020 class with a versatile guard that can play many spots in the backcourt. Jaden Walker, a 6-foot-5 guard out of Georgia, committed to the Big 12 program following his official visit that he took over the weekend.

A giant lead guard prospect that had a strong summer in completing his time on the travel circuit, Walker chose the Cyclones over Florida State, Georgia, Ole Miss and Vanderbilt. The likely replacement for Tyrese Haliburton who could choose the NBA path compared to returning for his junior year after this season, Walker could be another undervalued guard to flourish in Ames.