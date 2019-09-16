Iowa State lands three-star guard Jaden Walker
Iowa State began its 2020 class with a versatile guard that can play many spots in the backcourt. Jaden Walker, a 6-foot-5 guard out of Georgia, committed to the Big 12 program following his official visit that he took over the weekend.
A giant lead guard prospect that had a strong summer in completing his time on the travel circuit, Walker chose the Cyclones over Florida State, Georgia, Ole Miss and Vanderbilt. The likely replacement for Tyrese Haliburton who could choose the NBA path compared to returning for his junior year after this season, Walker could be another undervalued guard to flourish in Ames.
Whether Walker will be used primarily on the ball during his college days remains to be seen but what doesn’t is just how versatile and talented he is. The 6-foot-5 playmaker wields an accurate perimeter jumper and is a good enough athlete to score within traffic. He can create for others and himself, and is a multi-positional defender that should give Steve Prohm plenty of wiggle room whenever it comes to placing different lineups onto the floor.
Walker is a strong start to the Cyclones’ 2020 class. He is just the type that has found a comfortable landing spot at the Big 12 program in recent years due to his size, versatility and ability to impact the game in a number of ways.
Iowa State will lose Prentiss Nixon and Michael Jacobson after this season, along with the potential early departure of Haliburton. They remain heavily involved with a slew of other Rivals150 prospects including Chris Moore, Xavier Foster, KK Robinson, Jaylin Williams, Selton Miguel and Dudley Blackwell.