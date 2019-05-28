Ray Bolton, the father of Rasir Bolton, discussed why they chose Iowa State. “The culture of winning, the support of the community, and Coach (Steve) Prohm has proven success with guards and he has a genuineness with how he and his staff built a relationship with Rasir,” he said. “He spoke to use every day. The chance to play in the toughest conference in the country and compete for titles, was big too.”

Iowa State picked up a major transfer commitment on Tuesday evening in the form of Rasir Bolton . One of the top freshman standouts in the Big 10 last season, the Penn State transfer will enroll at the Big 12 program this fall and will likely sit out next season before seeing his college eligibility begin again in the fall of 2021.

Bolton comes to Ames after averaging over 11 points per game last season. He started nine of the 32 games that he played in and showed the capacity to play both on and off of the basketball. Such traits will be put to good thanks to Steve Prohm’s reliance on versatile, multi-positional guards that can do a bit of everything.

The Virginia native becomes Iowa State’s second transfer commitment this spring, joining Troy forward Javan Johnson in pledging to the program. Both come in the sit-out variety as they will also enroll four freshmen this fall in the mold of Caleb Grill, Tre Jackson, Marcedus Leech and Luke Anderson.

The departure of Lindell Wigginton leaves a hole on the perimeter that Bolton will likely fill. There is a chance that he could receive a waiver to play immediately in the fall. If he does find success in doing as such, Bolton, along with Tyrese Haliburton, and a mixture of its freshmen talent, should create for a dynamic and talented backcourt with plenty of versatility that should help the Cyclones compete for another NCAA Tournament berth.